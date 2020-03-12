Gulbarga University PhD aspirants stage protest against question paper leak

As many as 190 candidates staged a protest in front of the office of the registrar (evaluation) of the Gulbarga University on Thursday, alleging that the question paper for the entrance examination for the PhD enrollment in the department of Political Science, had been leaked to certain candidates.

The protesters said that there were nine PhD seats in the department and the varsity has failed to conduct the entrance examination transparently. Besieging Registrar (evaluation) Sanjeev Kumar, the protesters demanded stern action against those who leaked the question paper.

The entrance examination was halted the first time when, instead of Kannada, the questions papers distributed were printed in English. As a result, the entrance exam was postponed.

The examination was cancelled a second time when about 80 answer keys were found to have mistakes.