Kalaburagi, Bidar districts receive rainfall

Several parts of the Kalaburagi and Bidar districts received rainfall on Friday evening. Excess water is being released into the river from Karanja dam following the incessant downpour in the Godavari river basin.

As a huge quantity of water is being released into the Krishna river from Narayanapur reservoir, a bridge near Kollur (M) of Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district and the Hoovinahedagi bridge in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district are likely to be submerged.

About 13,500 cusec water is being released from Sannati bridge-cum-barrage into the river. Kalaburagi city, parts of Chincholi, Aland, Chittapur, Jewargi taluks of the district received moderate rains on Friday evening. As Nagaral Reservoir located in Chincholi taluk is receiving a good inflow, a total of 1,500 cusec water is being let into Mullamari river.

