Karnataka: Body of Gescom assistant engineer recovered

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 18 2020, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 10:51 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The body of an assistant engineer of Gescom was recovered on Friday morning from the swollen stream.

Siddarama Danappa Avate (28) washed away in the stream while returning to Kalaburagi in a car on Thursday evening between Vaijapura-Bommanhalli in Aland taluk.

Karnataka
Kalaburagi
Gescom

