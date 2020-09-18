Karnataka: Body of Gescom assistant engineer recovered

The body of an assistant engineer of Gescom was recovered on Friday morning from the swollen stream.
Siddarama Danappa Avate (28) washed away in the stream while returning to Kalaburagi in a car on Thursday evening between Vaijapura-Bommanhalli in Aland taluk.
