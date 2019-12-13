Missing girl suspected to be sacrificed for black magic

A skull recovered on the outskirts of Havanur village in Afzalpur taluk, on Friday, has triggered suspicion among the people that a five-year-girl who went missing from the village has been sacrificed for black magic (banamati).

Shwetha, daughter of Ningappa Pujari of the village went missing from the village on December 5. As the girl's clothes have been recovered from the spot where the skull was, the villagers suspected that after cutting into several pieces, the girl's body might have been thrown away in other places.

Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang who visited the sport said, we have sent the skull and cloths to the forensic labouratory for confirmation whether it is girl's skull. Clear picture will be available only after reports arrived, he told.

However, the father of the missing girl clarified that the cloths recovered from the spot belonged to his daughter. As the girl who was playing in front of the house was missing. Feared parents lodged a complaint with Deval Ganagapur police station.

Neighbours of the missing girl also suspected that the girl might have been murdered by the lovers whose intimate relationship was chanced upon by the girl in Havanur village.