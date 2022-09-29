Thundershowers lash Kalyana Karnataka districts

Many parts of Kalyana Karnataka, including Koppal, Kalaburagi and Bidar, experienced thundershowers on Thursday evening.

A farmer from Varkanahalli in Yadgir taluk was struck dead by lightning. The incident occurred when Sharanappa Sabayya Egganore (38) was woking at his field.

Rain coupled with thunder and lightning, lashed Koppal district, including the town, on Wednesday night and Thursday evening. Navali in Kanakagiri taluk recorded 11.04 cm of rain since Wednesday night. Sharp showers flooded roads and the residential layouts in low-lying areas of Koppal.

With the overnight rain rendering underfoot conditions not conducive for track and field events, the Vijayanagara district-level athletics championships at Hosapete were cancelled on Thursday.

Parts of Vijayapura, Gadag and Ballari also received heavy showers on Wednesday night.