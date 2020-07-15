Covid-19: Kalaburagi's Cardiovascular Institute closed

Kalaburagi's Cardiovascular Institute closed after staffers test Covid-19 positive

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS,
  • Jul 15 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 22:56 ist
Representative image. Credits: DH Photo

 A branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research located in Kalaburagi has been closed after 21 staff including four doctors of the hospital tested positive for Covid-19.

A patient from Sedam taluk with complaints of cough and respiratory problem took treatment at a private hospital. As per the doctor's advise, he gave his throat swab on July 5. Before the report arrived, he admitted to Jayadeva hospital.

Upon examination by the cardiologists, he underwent angiogram and angioplasty. However, his swab results had returned positive. Those who came in direct contact with him were homed-quarantined immediately.

Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

