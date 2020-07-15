Kalaburagi's Cardiovascular Institute closed after staffers test Covid-19 positive

A branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research located in Kalaburagi has been closed after 21 staff including four doctors of the hospital tested positive for Covid-19.

A patient from Sedam taluk with complaints of cough and respiratory problem took treatment at a private hospital. As per the doctor's advise, he gave his throat swab on July 5. Before the report arrived, he admitted to Jayadeva hospital.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Upon examination by the cardiologists, he underwent angiogram and angioplasty. However, his swab results had returned positive. Those who came in direct contact with him were homed-quarantined immediately.