Kalaburgi: Sahitya Sammelana passes 6 resolutions

The three-day 85th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, which concluded here on Friday, passed six resolutions at an open session.

The six resolutions include imparting education in Kannada medium in government and private schools; Setting right the shortcomings in Article 371(J) of the Constitution at the earliest; Steps should be taken for effective implementation of the special status accorded under it to Kalyana Karnataka region and disparities in implementing Dr D M Nanjundappa Committee’s report on removal of regional imbalances should be addressed.

Also, the Sahitya Sammelana vehemently condemned the decision taken by Andhra Pradesh on closing down Kannada schools. Steps should be taken to ensure that Kannada schools are not closed in border areas including Andhra Pradesh, the meet urged the state government.

The literary meet condemned Maharashtra for raking up the border issue and said that Mahajan report is final in this regard and the government should take steps to implement the report. The Sammelana sought the development of historical monuments in Kalyana Karnataka.

Earlier, film maker B Suresh spoke against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act at a session on cinema and Kannada Literature’.