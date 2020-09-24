Kannada comedian Rockline Sudhakar no more

Popular Kannada comedian Rockline Sudhakar, who also excelled as a supporting actor, passed away due to cardiac arrest during the shooting of a film on Thursday.

Sudhakar, who made a memorable debut in ace director Yogaraj Bhat’s ‘Pancharangi’, was on the sets of the film ‘Sugar Less’, produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah. The senior actor had recently recovered from Covid-19.

Blessed with a unique voice, Sudhakar’s cracking dialogue delivery earned him many comedy roles. In Bhat’s blockbuster romantic-comedy ‘Pancharangi’ (2010), playing a blind man unsatisfied with his son’s aimless life, Sudhakar gave a riotous performance.

Sharing a nice equation with Bhat, Sudhakar was seen in the director’s subsequent ventures like ‘Paramathma’ (2011), ‘Drama’ (2012) and ‘Vaastu Prakara’ (2014).

Sudhakar also worked with several other directors with his roles in the Upendra-directorial ‘Super’ (2010), Santosh Ananddram’s ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari (2014) Prashanth Raj’s ‘Zoom’ (2016), Suni’s ‘Chamak’ (2017) and Suri’s ‘Tagaru’ (2018) being famous.

In a recent interview with YoutTube channel ‘Heggade Studio’, Sudhakar thanked his first industry friend and veteran producer Rockline Venkatesh for his immense support. Before his shift to acting, Sudhakar worked in various capacities at Rockline Productions.