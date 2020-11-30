Karnataka adds 1,291 new Covid-19 cases, 15 fatalities

The state’s low-lying plateau of Covid-19 cases continued into Sunday, with the addition of only 1,291 new cases to the total.

This brings Karnataka’s Covid-19 total to 8,83,899. The state’s low daily numbers are virtually half of what was being reported at the start of November. Yet, data suggests that the Covid-19 curve, which effectively plateaued two weeks ago, will not see a further dramatic dip in the days to come.

The state recorded 10,494 cases over seven days from November 23 to 29. In the previous seven-day period, from November 16 to 22, the state recorded a marginally higher 11,399 cases.

In Bengaluru Urban, which on average constitutes 54% of all daily cases, the seven-day total of cases has shown a 700-case reduction per week since November 16, which is smaller than the 1,567 decline in cases which was seen from November 9 to 16.

On Sunday, authorities said, Bengaluru Urban registered 686 cases on Saturday, which constitutes 53% of the state total. The next highest numbers were in Mandya district and Dakshina Kannada with 48 each, Mysuru with 37, Hassan district with 41, Tumakuru with 39 and Udupi with 38.

Some 1,530 Covid-19 sufferers were also officially discharged in the state, out of which 723 were in Bengaluru Urban. The government also announced 15 new deaths, 10 of which are from Bengaluru Urban and two from Mysuru.

All the victims had comorbidities. The youngest was a 50-year-old from Mysuru who died on Saturday, eight days after being diagnosed with the disease.

The oldest new fatality is a 92-year-old from Bengaluru Urban who died on November 26, on the same day that he was diagnosed with the disease. He also had hypertension.

BBMP said it carried out 46,004 tests on Saturday. The Palike said that the city’s cumulative test positivity rate is 8.31% so far.

Seventeen percent of the 8,704 cases registered in the city over the last 10 days have been in Mahadevapura, followed by South and East Zones with 16% each.