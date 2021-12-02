Karnataka administers 9.5 lakh vaccine doses in a day

Karnataka administers 9.5 lakh vaccine doses in a single day

A total of 5,33,91,586 samples have been tested, of which 1,01,778 were tested on Wednesday alone

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2021, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 04:48 ist
A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka, on Wednesday, logged 322 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,470 and death toll to 38,213.

The day also saw 162 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,51,654.

Of the new cases, 165 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city saw 72 discharges and one death. The total number of active cases in the state is 6,574.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31%, case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.62%. 

Belagavi too recorded one death. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 165, Mysuru 47, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Shivamogga 13, Dharwad and Udupi 10, followed by others.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

A total of 5,33,91,586 samples have been tested, of which 1,01,778 were tested on Wednesday alone. 

Karnataka administered 9,56,885 Covid vaccine doses on Wednesday, the second highest in the country, according to Health Minister K Sudhakar, taking the total vaccination doses given so far to 7,54,29,741.  

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 