Karnataka administers 9.5 lakh vaccine doses in a single day

Karnataka, on Wednesday, logged 322 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,470 and death toll to 38,213.

The day also saw 162 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,51,654.

Of the new cases, 165 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city saw 72 discharges and one death. The total number of active cases in the state is 6,574.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31%, case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.62%.

Belagavi too recorded one death. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 165, Mysuru 47, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Shivamogga 13, Dharwad and Udupi 10, followed by others.

A total of 5,33,91,586 samples have been tested, of which 1,01,778 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Karnataka administered 9,56,885 Covid vaccine doses on Wednesday, the second highest in the country, according to Health Minister K Sudhakar, taking the total vaccination doses given so far to 7,54,29,741.

