Karnataka, AP boys meet watery grave at Turner Falls

A Sindhanur boy met watery grave at Turner falls in the United States on the evening of Sept.3. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar (23), a resident of Sripuram junction, Sindhanur, Raichur district.

The incident occurred when he rushed to rescue his friend Kaushik, a resident of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, who also died in the incident. Kumar was pursuing M Tech at the University of Texas. The body is likely to reach Sindhanur on Sept.6. He was the only son of Srinivas, a farmer-cum-contractor.

Kumar completed high school at Sindhanur, PUC at Ballari and engineering degree in Bengaluru. He had left for the USA a year ago for post-graduation. Kumar's sister stays in the US and her husband is a software engineer there. Kumar and Kaushik had gone to the falls for an excursion.

Kaushik entered the water and began drowning. Kumar entered the water, held Kaushik's hand and attempted to pull him up. However, the duo was washed away. The bodies were retrieved after a search operation for about an hour.

The 77 feet Turner Falls is Oklahoma's tallest waterfall on Honey Creek in the Arbuckle Mountains.

On March 28, a Sindhanur doctor died under mysterious circumstances at his hospital campus at New Jersey, USA.

Nandigam Manideep (28), a resident of Gandhinagar village in Sindhanur taluk, was a final year post-graduation student at Saint Peter’s University Hospital.