Karnataka BJP tweet on NPR draws flak

Courting controversy and adding confusion to the prevailing debate on the National Population Register (NPR), the official Twitter account of the BJP Karnataka on Saturday drew flak on social media for asking Muslim women to keep their documents ready.

In what appeared to be a video of Muslim women waiting to cast their votes in the Delhi election held on Saturday, the BJP tweeted: "Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge Hum! Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during NPR exercise..." The video in the tweet has a voice in the background prompting the women to display their voters' ID.

While some Twitter users criticised the BJP for taking a threatening tone, others pointed out that it was adding to confusion on the NPR debate. The Congress party was quick with its retort: "This language (of the tweet) seeks to threaten and provoke. The Centre has said there is no need to show any documents. Your tweet attempts to create confusion among public."