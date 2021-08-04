Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Live: B Sriramulu takes oath as new Cabinet minister
Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Live: B Sriramulu takes oath as new Cabinet minister
updated: Aug 04 2021, 14:29 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet will have 29 ministers who will take oath on Wednesday afternoon. Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor BS Yediyurappa. Track live updates of Karnataka Cabinet expansion here.
14:28
V Somanna takes oath as Cabinet minister of Basavaraj Bommai's Council of Ministers
13:40
Watch Karnataka government cabinet ministers' swearing-in ceremony live here
14:26
B Sriramulu takes oath as Cabinet minister of Basavaraj Bommai's Council of Ministers
14:23
R Ashoka takes oath as new Cabinet minister of Basavaraj Bommai's council of minsters
14:21
KS Eshwarappa takes oath as new cabinet minister
14:16
Govind Karjol takes oath as cabinet minister of Karantaka
Govind Karjol was DeputyCM in the previous BSY's regime. Now, he has been inducted again as a cabinet minister in Basavarja Bommai's new team.
14:13
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot enters the dias
13:24
The official list of Council of Ministers is expected to be announced shortly.
13:23
Among the 29, eight are from the Lingayat community, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, one ST, one from Reddy community and one woman.
"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, in order to give pro-people administration and face the challenge of the next Assembly elections, this Cabinet is formed," Bommai said.
13:23
The new Cabinet will be a mix of experienced legislators and young faces, says Bommai
13:22
Karnataka Cabinet: 29 legislators to take oath today, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet will have 29 ministers who will take oath on Wednesday afternoon. Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor BS Yediyurappa. BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra’s name is not on the list that Bommai despatched to Raj Bhavan. Read more
13:21
Bommai will induct ministers into his Cabinet on Wednesdayafter hectic parleying that finally endedwith the BJP central leadership “summarily rejecting” his predecessor B S Yediyurappa’s threats if his son B Y Vijayendrawas not inducted.
13:21
Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28. After taking oath as the Chief Minister Bommai visited Delhi twice.
13:21
Later at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said, "Detailed discussions have taken place with leadership, one or two issues are still pending, they have said they will inform by 10 am, they may inform anytime. Soon after that I will send a list to Raj Bhavan." He said subsequently all those who will be inducted into the Cabinet will be informed.
13:15
New Cabinet Ministers will be sworn in at 2:15 pm today, says Bommai
13:15
Bommai on Wednesday said that the expansion of his cabinet will take place this afternoon. "I have had detailed discussions with high command regarding the cabinet, yesterday and the day before. Most probably by 11 am you will get an official list (of new Ministers) from the Raj Bhavan, you in the media are running some names, but you will get an official list mostly by 11-11:30 am," Bommai said on his arrival from Delhi.
13:11
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of theKarnataka Cabinet expansion.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet will have 29 ministers who will take oath on Wednesday afternoon. Stay tuned for latest updates.
