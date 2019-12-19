Karnataka CM appeals to Muslim leaders

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the Muslim leaders to convince the community not to fall prey to rumours pertaining to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing the media persons, following a meeting with high-level delegation of Muslim religious leaders on Thursday, the chief minister said, “What happened at Mangaluru was unfortunate. I have already directed senior police officers to visit Mangaluru and take stock of the situation. I have also instructed the police officials not to allow any such incidents in the future.” Yediyurappa said, “People should not fall prey to rumours spread by mischief mongers, and must help in ensuring the peace and harmony.”