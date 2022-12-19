Karnataka Congress MLAs protest over Savarkar's portrait in Assembly

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other Congress MLAs on Monday staged a protest outside the Assembly in Belagavi against the installation of a portrait of Veer Damodar Savarkar in the Assembly hall.

"They want that our Assembly proceedings should not take place. They want it disrupted. They have brought this photo because we are going to raise a lot of corruption issues against them. They don't have any development agenda," Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said.

Siddaramaiah wrote to the Speaker to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many others.

More to follow...