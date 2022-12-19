K'taka Cong MLAs protest over Savarkar pic in Assembly

Karnataka Congress MLAs protest over Savarkar's portrait in Assembly

DKS said that the photo was brought because they were going to raise a lot of corruption issues in the House

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2022, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 10:45 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other Congress MLAs on Monday staged a protest outside the Assembly in Belagavi against the installation of a portrait of Veer Damodar Savarkar in the Assembly hall.

"They want that our Assembly proceedings should not take place. They want it disrupted. They have brought this photo because we are going to raise a lot of corruption issues against them. They don't have any development agenda," Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said. 

 Siddaramaiah wrote to the Speaker to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many others.

More to follow...

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly
Siddaramaiah
D K Shivakumar
Belagavi
V D Savarkar

