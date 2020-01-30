Karnataka CRPF jawan ends life in Srinagar Sector

A 45-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Lakshmeshwar has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a camp in Srinagar Sector in the wee hours of Thursday.
Eshwarappa Yellappa Sooranagi was serving in the CRPF for the past 15 years. The reason for extreme step is not known yet.
