10th standard student in Kalaburagi ends his life

A 16-year-old 10th standard student ended his life by hanging himself in a classroom of Aysha School located at Madina Colony near MSK Mills here on Saturday.

The deceased, Sheikh Umar, son of Sheikh Mahiboob, was a resident of Shaha Jilani Colony, police officials revealed. The reason for taking this extreme step is not known. The parents scolded him on Friday night, asking him to study well. Upset over it, he might have ended his life, they said.

Before taking the extreme step, the student had scribbled on a blackboard that "today is my last day and will die today. Let parents bless me". He had entered the classroom at around 7.30 am on Saturday morning and the incident came to light when the staff arrived at the school and opened the door at 9.30 am, the police said.

The parents, who rushed to the spot, clarified that they had no doubt on anyone and pleaded to the police not to conduct the post-mortem. The body was however shifted to the district hospital after the police convinced the grieving parents.

A case has been registered at Raghavendra Nagar Police station