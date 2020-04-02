11 people from Bidar district test COVID-19 positive

11 people who attended Nizamuddin congregation from Bidar district test COVID-19 positive

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 02 2020, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 11:07 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH Photo)

In shocking news, throat swab samples of 11 people from Bidar district who attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19. 

Deputy Commissioner Dr H R Mahadev confirmed it.

All 27 people have been isolated at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences.  Of the 11 positive cases, nine are residents of  Bidar City, one is from Basavakalyan and another one from another village.

