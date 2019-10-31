11 students ill after consuming chocolates

Over 11 students took ill after consuming chocolates at a school in the city on Thursday. However, all students have recovered.

Class V students of Nalanda School developed vomitting, giddiness and complained of abdominal pain after consuming chocolates distributed by a classmate on the occasion of his birthday.

The students consumed chocolates during lunch break and fell ill. The school authorities rushed the students to a hospital, where they were treated. Later, the students were discharged.

Food Safety Officer Dr S Chidambara collected the samples of the chocolates from the students and the shop from where they were purchased and sent them to the laboratory for tests.

Dr Chidambara said the students are out of danger. The reason for the illness will be ascertained after receiving the lab report, he added.

K R Inspector Srinivas visited the hospital and recorded the statements of the students.