12 arrested for murder of history-sheeter

Police have arrested 12 people, including 10 from Bengaluru, for allegedly murdering a history-sheeter Lingaraja of Kammaravalli at Hirisave police station limits in Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district.

While two suspects are from Ramanagar and Channarayapatna, 10 others are from various areas in Bengaluru. Weapons used for the crime, two cars and a motorbike have been seized, according to Superintendent of Police, R Srinivas Gowda.

According to police, four more are still at large. Personal enmity is said to be the reason behind the murder. The deceased Lingaraja and one of the accused Mohan were trying to dominate each other to gain more power. Mohan, who thought that he can dominate real estate mafia if Lingaraja was dead, hatched a plan with his gang and murdered him at Kammaravalli, on December 8.

Lingaraja was staying in Shantinagar in Bengaluru and was into real estate business. He was also involved in many crimes, including murder. He returned to Kammaravalli during the lockdown. The accused had even removed the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed at his house in Kammaravalli, to destroy evidences, the SP said.