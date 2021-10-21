150 black spots get artistic look in Udupi

The initiative of Udupi Zilla Panchayat to clear black spots in the district as part of ‘Namma Ooru, Swaccha Ooru’ initiative has received a good response from the public.

The initiative was taken under the Swacch Bharat Mission with the help of citizens. The public has informed the Zilla Panchayat about the black spots that had come up by the side of the road, bus stands, on the banks of river, on vacant plots and in public places. Over 150 such spots were identified and garbage was cleared from the spot, said Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Y Naveen Bhat.

The public had informed Zilla Panchayat via the WhatsApp number 9483330564, on 55 black spots. Of which, 42 black spots were under Zilla Panchayat limits. The black spots that were coming under urban local bodies (ULBs) were brought to the notice of the respective ULBs for initiating steps to clear them.

The Gram Panchayats had identified over 100 black spots in their jurisdiction and steps were taken to clear them. After clearing the black spots, saplings were planted. A few black spots have turned into mini garden and banners have been mounted at the spot to dissuade people from dumping the garbage.

Beautiful gardens with artifacts have come up on black spots at Koteshwara, Kodibettu and Bommarabettu Gram Panchayat limits.

The CEO said apart from slapping fine on those who dumped garbage, steps had been taken to clear the spot. A fine of Rs 1,000 was slapped on a man who had dumped garbage at a crematorium in Siddapura gram panchayat limits. While Rs 2,000 each were slapped on those who had dumped garbage in Sanoor and Bada GP limits.

The Zilla Panchayat had also taken measures to reward those who had clicked the photo of the vehicles or people who dumped garbage in public places and had sent the same to the WhatsApp number. After cleaning up the garbage, the administration put up banners and nets in all of the cleaned-up areas.

The names of the informers will be kept confidential. The CEO has called upon the public to join hands with the administration in freeing the district from the black spots.

