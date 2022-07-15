1.50 lakh cusecs water likely to be released from KRS dam; flood warning issued

With less than one foot for the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to touch its brim, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam has issued a flood warning citing the possibility of releasing around 1.50 lakh cusecs of water into the river.

Officials have warned people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places. The water level of the dam was 123.80 ft as Thursday (July 14) evening.

With rains resuming in Kodagu district, the inflow was 71,413 cusecs of water. The outflow is 86,454 cusecs.