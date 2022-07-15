1.5L cusecs water may be released from KRS dam

1.50 lakh cusecs water likely to be released from KRS dam; flood warning issued

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jul 15 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 15:04 ist
Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir. Credit: PTI Photo

With less than one foot for the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to touch its brim, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam has issued a flood warning citing the possibility of releasing around 1.50 lakh cusecs of water into the river.

Officials have warned people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places. The water level of the dam was 123.80 ft as Thursday (July 14) evening.

With rains resuming in Kodagu district, the inflow was 71,413 cusecs of water. The outflow is 86,454 cusecs.

Karnataka
Krishnaraja Sagar Dam
Kogadu

