1,600 cusecs of water released from Bhadra dam

The dam has been lifeline for farmers of Davangere, Chitradurga districts for the past many years

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Aug 05 2021, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 18:33 ist
Credit: DH photo

There is some good news for people of Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Shivamogga and Haveri districts in general and farmers in particular as water level in Bhadra dam reached maximum level of 186 feet, on Thursday and 1,600 cusecs of water from four crest gates of the dam was released.

The dam has been lifeline for farmers of Davangere, Chitradurga districts for the past many years. It is also quenches thirst of people of central Karnataka. The inflow of water on August 5 was 15,206 cusecs of water.

Dam engineers stated that more water could be released from the dam depending on inflow of water. With the release of water from the dam, tail-end farmers of Davangere district could irrigate their crops easily. Water level in the dam was at 156.30 feet last year on the same day. Following copious rains in catchment area, the dam reached maximum level earlier.

Tunga dam at Gajanur near Shivamogga has already maximum level. Linganamakki dam in Sagar taluk is also on the verge of reaching maximum level of 1819 feet. Water level in the dam stood at 1,809.65 feet on August 5.

