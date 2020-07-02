17 test Covid-19 positive in Mysuru, one more death

Seventeen persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru on Thursday. One death of a Covid-19 positive person was reported at K R Hospital. With the fresh cases, the district reported a total of 338 cases, while 200 of them have been discharged. The district has a total of 134 active cases.

Of 17 cases, eight are primary contacts, three inter-state travelers, one inter-district traveler, two police personnel, one pregnant woman, and two ILI cases.

The Health department authorities have observed a total of 13,160 persons and collected 21,331 samples. Of them, 20,993 samples tested negative. While 3,003 persons are under home quarantine, 154 are under facility quarantine.

The district reported the fourth death of a 60-year-old woman with SARI, undergoing treatment at K R Hospital, and was on a ventilator.