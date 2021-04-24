196 grams worth Rs 9.6 lakh gold seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at Mangalore international airport seized 196 grams of gold worth Rs 9.6 lakh from a passenger who arrived in the airport from Dubai.

The passenger Abdul Raheem Eriyal Jafar, who hails from Kasargod, had arrived in via Air India flight IX 384. He had concealed the mercury-coated gold strips in kitchenware, gas lighters, MP3 player and earphone carried inside his check-in baggage.

Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner led the Customs team consisting Nagesh Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Superintendents and other officers who profiled the passenger that led to the gold seizure.

It may be recalled that the officials had seized gold worth Rs 14.55 lakh on April 19 and Rs 24.44 lakh on April 18.