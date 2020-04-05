2 elephants found dead in Chamarajanagar district

Two female elephants, one of them pregnant, were found dead at Dabbaguli beat, Koudalli Wildlife range and Uganiya beat, Kongamadahalla forest area in the taluk recently.

While the pregnant jumbo died after slipping from a hillock, another slipped and fell into the Cauvery river and died. Forest personnel on patrol found the fully pregnant female jumbo lying dead near Dabbaguli beat on March 30.

It had slipped from the hillock, sustained serious injuries to its abdomen and died. The jumbo might have died on March 28 or 29, according to veterinarians who conducted the post mortem.

The carcass of another female jumbo was found in River Cauvery at Kongamadahalla forest area on March 30. It is suspected that the jumbo might have slipped while walking on the boulders and died.

Both the jumbos were cremated after post mortem. Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary Assistant Conservator of Forests Ankaraju said the two jumbos had died in a gap of just three days.