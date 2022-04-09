2 injured after BMW car jumps divider in Mangaluru

In a freak accident, two persons including a seven-year-old boy suffered injuries after a BMW car driven by an interior designer jumped the divider and hit vehicles on the other side of the road on the busy Ballalbagh Junction, on Saturday noon.
City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the car driver has been identified as Shravan Kumar.
Following rash and reckless driving, the car jumped the median and rammed at two cars and two motorbikes on the other side of the road. The injured are Preethi Manoj (47), who was on a two-wheeler. She is being treated in a ICU of a hospital and Amay Jayadevan, who was in a car and is out of danger.
A large number of people gathered at the spot and took the driver to task. A case has been registered at the Traffic West Police Station and the driver has been taken to custody to verify whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
