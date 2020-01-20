2 teachers die after car overturned

Two teachers died on the spot and another sustained serious injurious after the car they were travelling in overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle near Gundasagara village in Lingasugur taluk of the district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandalinga, a resident of Vaganageri village in Shorapur taluk and Ravi Kulkarni, a resident of Yallammana Boodihal village in Muddebihal taluk. The mishap occurred when they were heading to school from Lingasgur. Mudgal police registered a case.