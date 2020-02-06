21-yr-old man killed on spot in accident in Mandya's Bastipur

A 21-year-old man died on the spot after a tipper lorry hit his two-wheeler at Bastipur, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya.

The deceased has been identified as Shivu of Kyatamaranahalli.

According to the Police, rash and negligent driving of the lorry driver is said to be the reason for the mishap. However, the driver fled the spot.

KRS police visited the spot and cleared the vehicles.