2.15 kg gold worth Rs 1 crore seized at Mangalore Airport

The customs sleuths seized 2.15 kg gold worth Rs 1.09 crore at Mangalore International Airport.

Customs officials intercepted 37-year-old Faizal Thotty Melparamba and 31-year-old Mohammad Shuhaib Mugu at the airport based on intelligence and profiling of passengers and seized the gold.

They had arrived from Sharjah by Air India flight IX 1384 on Thursday. During the search, both passengers were found to have concealed gold in paste form under their clothes.

Customers commissioner Imamuddin Ahmed and joint commissioner Joannes George congratulated the officers of Mangalore Air Customs team led by deputy commissioner Praveen Kandi and superintendents Shrikanth K, Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Naveen Kumar for their efforts to prevent smuggling activities.

The customs officials had arrested two passengers and seized 1.26 kg of gold worth Rs 64,13,400 in December last week.