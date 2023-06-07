32 soldiers fall ill after lunch at military camp

Thirty-two Army soldiers, who were being trained in driving, took ill after consuming lunch at Kudugarahalli Army Camp in the taluk on Wednesday.

It is said that the soldiers were provided lunch at the Army Driving Training Centre, in the afternoon. While 20 soldiers received first aid and returned to the camp, 12 have been admitted to Crawford Hospital in the town for treatment. All are out of danger and are recovering, according to the doctors.

According to the camp employees, food is cooked at the camp for the soldiers and no outside food is allowed.

Town Municipal Council member Umesh Achar allayed the suspicion that the incident might have occurred due to water contamination.

MLA Cement Manju visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the soldiers.

He told reporters, “A detailed probe should be conducted to find the reason for the 32 soldiers taking ill. It is a serious issue and the officials should keep a close watch on the food items brought to the camp from outside".