4 days into launch, mango board website flooded with orders

Just four days into launching its website, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd (KSMDMCL) has received 481 orders for the king of fruits.

Board officials said the orders would amount to Rs 2.90 lakh of sales of 516 boxes or 1,548 kilograms of mangoes.

KSMDMCL chairperson K V Nagaraju was thrilled about the demand. “We’re expecting the orders to increase further in the coming days,” he said.

Sagar N, a farmer who received nearly 130 orders, told DH that the farmers and the mango board planned to further publicise the sales and hoped that the orders would grow exponentially. “We’re gearing ourselves and our labour to meet the growing demand,” he said, stressing the need to take extra precautions due to the Covid-19 situation.

The website, www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in, opened to sell all varieties of mangoes to Bengalureans on April 16. Their orders will be door-delivered via the Indian Postal Service. The first delivery will start on Wednesday, with the board deciding to deliver the orders on Tuesdays and Fridays. Board officials also said the frequency of deliveries could be increased based on the demand.

Last year’s sales

Last year, the portal sold 100 tonnes of mangoes of different varieties, as it remained open for sales between April 14 and July 10. The overall sales were Rs 150 lakh with 36,889 people booking 32,543 boxes weighing about 97,629 kilograms of mangoes.

The demand last year was serviced by 60 farmers from Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagar, Kolar and Chikkaballapur. The board is hoping to better the sales record this year.

Sale time

Total orders: 481

Boxes of mangoes: 516

Quantity: 1,548 kg

Amount: Rs 2,90,443