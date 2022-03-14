50 injured in bus mishap in Hanur

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hanur ,
  • Mar 14 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 17:40 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 50 people have been injured after a KSRTC bus fell into a roadside ditch, near P G Palya in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Monday afternoon.

The KSRTC bus that left P G Palya met with a mishap near Maliganatta bridge as the axle of the bus snapped. The bus rolled into the ditch. Around 60 passengers were said to be in the bus, while an elderly woman sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to the hospital with the help of the locals.

More details are awaited...

