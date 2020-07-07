61 cases in districts; 3 deaths in Hassan

Hassan district has reported three deaths and 26 positive cases on Tuesday. While Mandya reported 29 positive cases, it was six cases in Chamarajanagar.

A 47-year-old man, who had symptoms of cough, was admitted to the hospital on July 6 and died on July 7. He had no other comorbidities. An 88-year-old man from Holenarasipur, suffering from kidney ailments and a 38-year-old woman from Hassan too have succumbed to the virus.

Out of 26 cases, the contacts of 17 cases are under tracing, three had a travel history of inter-district and state and, six had a contact history with other patients. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 567. While 273 patients have been discharged, there are 284 active cases. In all, 11 deaths have been reported.

Out of 29 cases in Mandya, 22 people are primary and secondary contacts, three are suffering from ILI and four have a travel history of inter-district and state. With this, the total number of cases has increased to 586. In all, 381 have been discharged so far, and there are 205 active cases.

A 55-year-old man from Maddur town, suffering from fever and epilepsy was admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital in Mysuru, where he tested positive. He died at the Covid hospital in Mysuru.

Though he was admitted to the hospital in Mysuru, his relatives brought him to the Covid hospital in Mandya, but he breathed his last en route. The case will be added to the Mysuru’s list, said District Health Officer H P Manchegowda. His funeral was held in Mandya, as per the protocol.

Chamarajanagar district has reported six positive cases on Tuesday. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 120. In all, 31 people have been discharged and there are 89 active cases.

Out of six, five of them are from Gundlupet taluk, and have a contact history with P-18544. One is from Kollegal taluk, who has a travel history to Bengaluru.