630 gram panchayats to get Aadhaar centres

The state government will set up centres in rural areas for citizens to update their Aadhaar details and get children below five years of age to register.

This is being done as there is a huge demand in rural areas for mobile number-Aadhaar linkage, which is a requirement for the Covid-19 vaccination, according to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) principal secretary L K Atheeq’s letter to zilla panchayat chief executive officers. Till date, more than 2.46 crore citizens have received the Covid-19 vaccine doses.

In the first phase, the centres will be established in 630 gram panchayats. The panchayat officials will be given handheld devices (tablets) for this.

Atheeq has asked officials to make sure citizens are not charged anything more than Rs 50 for every updating service. Enrolment of children for Aadhaar will be free.