68 students, 10 staff test positive for Covid in girls' residential hostel in Karnataka

68 students test Covid positive in K'taka girls' hostel

IANS
IANS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 10 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

As many as 68 girl students on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 at Kitturu Channamma Sainik Residential hostel in Karnataka's Belagavi. Ten staff members have also tested positive, raising concerns with parents and district authorities.

Two days earlier, a few students had developed symptoms of fever. The health authorities conducted RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on 102 students. Of these 12 girls tested positive then, and on Monday 68 more students also tested positive.

As many as 90 positive cases have been reported from the residential school. The residential hostel with more than 600 students and authorities have not yet sealed down the campus, according to sources.

The students from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other states are staying at the hostel. Meanwhile, four schools have been closed down following detection of 21 new Covid cases, including four teachers in Hubballi city of north Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

All of them are home quarantined and treated. None of the patients developed severe symptoms. The primary and secondary contacts of the Covid positive patients are being tracked.

