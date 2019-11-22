8 dead, 2 hurt in vehicles collision in Mandya

Eight people were killed and two others were injured in a collision between a Tata Sumo and a goods vehicle on Thursday late night near Ramenahalli.

While four people died on the spot, two others died in the hospital later. The deceased have been identified as Sharieff, Tahir, Nuashad, Hasin Taj, Mahboob Khan and Maqsood. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

They were travelling to Kunigal to attend a function when the mishap occurred on Jewargi-Chamarajanagar highway.

Belluru police have registered a case.