A year after Pulwama attack, martyr’s wife yet to get permanent job

  • Feb 15 2020, 13:54pm ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2020, 14:00pm ist
Martyred constable H Guru's parents and students pay respects to the memorial at Gudigere Colony, Maddur taluk, Mandya district, on Friday. (DH Photo)

A year after CRPF constable H Guru was martyred in the Pulwama attack, his wife is yet to get a permanent job as promised by the government.

While Guru's parents Honnaiah and Chikkahollamma run a laundry shop in Bharathinagar, Mandya, his wife Kalavathy lives in a rented house in Bengaluru. The then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy provided a temporary job to her at ‘Janatha Cooperative Bank', promising her a permanent job soon. As the coalition government toppled, Kalavathy’s government job is still a distant dream.

When contacted, Kalavathy said, “I have completed BA and expect a decent government job. I met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard during the Taralabalu Hunnime festival in Halebeedu, recently. I hope the he will respond to my plea.”

Meanwhile, there is a rift among family members as stated by Guru's parents and the matter has reached police. Though a large number of people attended the death anniversary of the martyred constable, Kalavathy was absent on Friday. She said she would perform puja to the samadhi on Sunday.

