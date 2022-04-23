Accident victim declared brain-dead, organs donated

46-year-old Preethi Manoj, who had sustained fatal injuries after a BMW car leapt over the road divider in Ballalbagh and mowed her down, was declared brain-dead by doctors at A J Hospital and Research Centre paving the way for harvesting of her organs on Saturday.

"The liver was handed over to Aster CMI hospital in Bengaluru and the harvested kidneys will be handed over to hospitals in Mangaluru," A J Hospital and Research Centre Medical Director Prashanth Marla K told media persons at the hospital premises.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar recollecting the tragic accident said on April 9 vehicle dealer Shravan Kumar (30) who was driving recklessly on the busy Ballalbagh road had collided with four vehicles injuring two persons including Preethi Manoj after his car had jumped over the divider.

"Preethi who was on the other side of the road came under the wheels of a BMW car for no fault of her. Police realising the gravity of the case had registered a case under section 308 (guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC," the Commissioner informed.

Preethi after battling for life for nearly 13 days was declared brain dead on Friday afternoon.

"Preethi's husband Manoj Kalya and family decided to donate the organs of Preethi and their decision will give a fresh lease of life to three people," informed Laveena and Padmavathi of Jeevasarthakathe (state organ and Tissue transplantation organisation).

