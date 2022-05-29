Adil Shahi queen Chand Sultana's tomb found in a state of neglect

History professor of the Vijayapura-based women’s university Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, joined by a local historian, stumbled upon a tomb believed to be of Chand Sultana (Malika-i-jahan), the queen of Ibrahim Adil Shah II and daughter of Golconda ruler Ibrahim Qutubshah, near Aliroja in the erstwhile capital of Adil Shahis.

According to an epitaph found on the tomb, the monument was built at the behest of Badibi Saheba, the queen of Mohammad Adil Shah, Prof Ahmed said.

The 16th century tomb located in a monument built of black stones is in a shambles. All four minars and Persian carvings are completely lost due to vagaries of weather, coupled with the negligence of authorities. A monument close to the Chand Sultana’s tomb is also in deplorable condition. The monument is believed to house tombs of her relatives. Ibrahim Adil Shah II fell for her beauty and married her in 1591.

The tomb of Chand Sultana is in utter neglect. The monument will crumble if the authorities fail to take measures to preserve it, laments Prof Ahmed.