Adil Shahi queen's tomb found in a state of neglect

Adil Shahi queen Chand Sultana's tomb found in a state of neglect

All four minars and Persian carvings are completely lost due to vagaries of weather, coupled with the negligence of authorities

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • May 29 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 23:24 ist
The tomb of Chand Sultana, the queen of Ibrahim Adil Shah II, that was discovered recently near Aliroja in Vijayapura, the erstwhile capital of Adil Shahis, lies in utter neglect. Credit: DH Photo

History professor of the Vijayapura-based women’s university Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, joined by a local historian, stumbled upon a tomb believed to be of Chand Sultana (Malika-i-jahan), the queen of Ibrahim Adil Shah II and daughter of Golconda ruler Ibrahim Qutubshah, near Aliroja in the erstwhile capital of Adil Shahis.

According to an epitaph found on the tomb, the monument was built at the behest of Badibi Saheba, the queen of Mohammad Adil Shah, Prof Ahmed said.

The 16th century tomb located in a monument built of black stones is in a shambles. All four minars and Persian carvings are completely lost due to vagaries of weather, coupled with the negligence of authorities. A monument close to the Chand Sultana’s tomb is also in deplorable condition. The monument is believed to house tombs of her relatives. Ibrahim Adil Shah II fell for her beauty and married her in 1591. 

The tomb of Chand Sultana is in utter neglect. The monument will crumble if the authorities fail to take measures to preserve it, laments Prof Ahmed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
tomb
Vijayapura

What's Brewing

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

 