Alert crew notice landslide, stop train to avert tragedy

The presence of mind shown by the crew members of train no. 01134 (Mangaluru Jn-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai) has averted a tragedy on the Dudhsagar-Sonaulim section.

General manager of South Western Railway (SWR) Gajanan Mallya has appreciated the presence of mind and swift action by the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and guard of the train and announced a cash award for them.

While driving the engine of the train from Kulem towards Castle Rock (up the Ghat), the loco pilot of the leading engine Ranjeet Kumar observed that mud was slipping ahead on the track from the side walls of the hill beside the track, due to incessant rainfall at 6.10 am on July 23.

Sensing danger, he applied emergency brakes and brought the train to a halt.

However, due to mud and the boulders on the track, the engine got derailed along with two sets of wheels, despite the immediate braking, said a release from SWR.

The loco pilot immediately informed the station master of Dudhsagar.

Upon noticing emergency brake being applied, the guard of the train Shailender Kumar applied hand brakes to the brake van, situated at the rear of the train and then proceeded to the engine.

The guard and loco pilot instructed the assistant loco pilots of the leading and banking engines to place detonators at stipulated distance on the track at both rear and front, and also secured the train by tying chains to the track, placing wheel-skids etc as per standard safety protocol, the release said.

On noticing mud falling on the coaches, Ranjeet and Shailender immediately shifted the passengers from the first three coaches to the rear coaches. They un-coupled these coaches from the rest of the train.

The crew took instruction from their senior officers in Hubballi divisional control office and utilised the rear (banking) engine to pull the train with 345 passengers back to Kulem station.

The guard, accompanied by loco pilot S D Meena and assistant loco pilot S K Saini took the train safely, along with passengers to Kulem station.

Ranjeet and his assistant Hashid K stayed back with the derailed engine, to assist in restoration work.