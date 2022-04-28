Newlywed Hindu hosts Iftar at Dakshina Kannada mosque

Amid communal tensions, newly-wed Hindu youth hosts Iftar party at mosque in Dakshina Kannada

As Muslims are celebrating Ramzan this month, many of his friends in the community could not enjoy the feast at his wedding ceremony

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2022, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 12:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Special Arrangement

Setting an example in communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a newly married Hindu youth hosted an Iftar party at a mosque in Vittal in Bantwal taluk.

Amid the outcry over hijab, halal, azaan and the call for boycotting shops belonging to Muslims, the youth emerged as a symbol of communal harmony through his action.

J Chandrashekar of Byrikatte in Vittal got married on April 24. As Muslims are celebrating Ramzan this month, many of his friends in the community could not enjoy the feast at the wedding ceremony.

He then decided to host an Iftar party for his Muslim friends at a mosque to mark his wedding celebration.

Later, the newlywed man was felicitated by the Imam and office-bearers of Jalaliya Juma Masjid and all the people who attended the Iftar blessed the newly-wed couple.

