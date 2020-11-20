Animals flee as trees felled for mining in Srirangapatna

Unabated quarrying, destroying forest areas, felling more than 100 trees, has been reported near Kalenahalli near T M Hosuru in Srirangapatna taluk since the last 15 days.

Stone quarrying is underway on Survey No 21, under Kalenahalli limits. A private company has taken the contract of quarrying and more than 100 trees have been felled so far.

Using excavators, eucalyptus, hercules and taraguni trees have been uprooted. Several excavators are uprooting the trees and compressors are used to dig the soil. Huge boulders are being exploded. Mining is reported on around 20 acres of land, it is alleged.

Tejaswi, a resident of TM Hosuru village said, "Survey No 21 comprises 473 acres and six guntas of forest land. The Revenue department had transferred the land to the Forest department in 1982, where thousands of plants were grown."

"Trees are being felled and animals like deer are running away from the forest, fearing explosions. Though, a complaint was lodged to the Forest department, no action is taken so far. Suitable action should be taken against those involved in this," he urged.

Marigowda of Kalenahalli said, "Heavy explosions are heard, affecting houses in the village. The stone dust is affecting crops and livestock. The Revenue department officials are threatening the farmers, if we complain."

DFO Ravishankar said, "A case has been filed against the private contractor, who is involved in mining without Forest department's permission. As per 2014 report, out of 473 acres on Survey number 21 in Kalenahalli, 323 acres belong to the Forest department and 125 acres are with the Revenue department."

"The private company claims that they have permission for quarrying on seven acres. The government has not given any permission and they are into illegal mining activity. A written complaint is submitted to the DC in this regard," he explained.