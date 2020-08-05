As rain lashes Dakshina Kannada, water level rises in rivers

With rain lashing across Dakshina Kannada, the water level in Netharavathi, Kumaradhara and Phalguni rivers has increased drastically.

The heavy rain has also doubled the vulnerability of Charmadi Ghat stretch, which is prone to landslides. On Monday night, a landslide occurred at Malayamarutha guest house on Charmadi Ghat.

On Tuesday, trees were uprooted and crashed on the second curve of the Charmadi Ghat. The uprooted trees were later cleared by the labourers. There was no damage to vehicles as the movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat had been banned in the night.

Without proper stormwater drains, inundated roads in Mangaluru caused inconvenience to the motorists. A jackfruit tree crashed and partially damaged a house in Shaktinagar. Drivers of a pick-up truck and an autorickshaw in Beltangady taluk had a narrow escape when trees crashed on their vehicles.

The roof of a house collapsed at Parambude in Mundooru village and five inmates of the house had a miraculous escape.

The gusty wind uprooted many electricity poles in Siddakatte. A house and a cowshed belonging to a person called Thimmakka were damaged when a tree fell on it at Kallaje in Balnadu, Puttur. Many trees were uprooted at Bellipady cross on Puttur-Uppinangady road and disrupted the movement of vehicles for a few hours.

The Snanaghatta of Kukke Subrahmanya has been submerged with the rise in the water level of Kumaradhara River. The river is flowing at a dangerous level at the Snanaghatta. The low-lying areas in Subrahmanya too have been inundated.

In the past 24 hours, Dakshina Kannada district received an average of 73.1 mm rainfall. Sullia received highest of 94.6 mm rain followed by Belthangady-92.8 mm, Puttur-72.9 mm, Bantwal-64.4 mm and Mangaluru-40.8 mm.

The water level in Nethravathi River stood at 5.9 metres as against the danger level of 6.5 metres in Bantwal while it was 16 metres in Uppinangady.

The uprooting of trees and electricity poles on Kolandu state highway disrupted the movement of vehicles on Vittal-Salethur road. As a result, vehicles were left stranded on the road for hours.

The rain has gained momentum in Udupi district. The sea erosion has also intensified at Kota Padukere. All the boulders dumped as a precautionary measure had been washed away by the waves. The sea is rough.

In the past 24 hours, Udupi district received an average of 6.4 cm rainfall. As many as 32 electricity poles had been uprooted in many parts of the district.

With the Kubja River overflowing, water has inundated the sanctum sanctorum of Kamalashile Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kundapur.

Paddy fields and coconut gardens have been inundated following the flood in Sauparnika River at Arehole, Navunda, Badakere, Maravante, Nada, Hadavu and Senapura villages in Baindoor. The villages on the river banks are inundated and the residents have been using a boat to commute.

A 66-year-old woman was washed away in the floodwaters in Moorooru in Kalthodu village. The deceased is Sooru, wife of Modooru Poojary.

The incident occurred when she had gone to pick the fallen arecanuts in the arecanut garden.

Pics: With Kubja River overflowing, water had inundated the sanctum sanctorum of Kamalashile Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kundapur.

The risen water-level in the inundated snanaghatta of Kumardhara at Kukke Subrahmanya.