Bagalkot DHO pleads for boosting oxygen supply to district

District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Ananth Desai has pleaded the District In-charge Minister Umesh Katti for supplying oxygen to the district “before situation goes out of control”.

“On average, we need 18 kilolitres (kl) of oxygen per day for Covid patients in the district where the supply is only 8 kl. Please arrange for oxygen supply before situation goes out of hand,” the DHO told the minister in a meeting for reviewing Covid-19 situation in Bagalkot district on Wednesday.

Umesh Katti visited Bagalkot for the first time after his appointment as district in-charge minister.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rajendra, who intervened, said that the district hospital faced an oxygen shortage on Tuesday evening. “A disaster would have happened in about half an hour, but for the timely help by legislator Veeranna Charanthimath. He arranged oxygen cylinders from Hangal Kumareshwara Hospital of which he is the working president. Therefore, we need an additional supply of oxygen at the earliest,” the DC said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council S R Patil said that Katti is an influential minister in the government and he should use his good offices for ensuring oxygen supply to the district.

However, Katti replied: “We need your’s (Opposition) cooperation too for addressing the issue. Let there be no politics in this issue. I will speak to the chief minister for enhancing oxygen supply to the district on an emergency basis.”