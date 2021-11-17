Bahuroopi Theatre fest from December 10; 36 plays to be held

Rangayana Theatre Repertory, Mysuru, will be organising the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival from December 10 to 19 this year.

It may be mentioned that the previous edition of the theatre festival was not organised due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press conference here on Wednesday, Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariyappa said, "With the number of Covid cases on the decline, it has been decided to organise Bahuroopi festival in a grand manner this year. In all, 36 plays will be held, including 10 from other states'', he said.

The theme of the theatre festival this year will be 'Thayi' (mother). Besides, a national-level symposium, international film festival, display of folk arts and also an exhibition of handicrafts will be held, he said.

The estimated cost for the 10-day festival will be approximately Rs 75 lakh. The government has already released Rs 50 lakh. The remaining fund would be collected from other sources, he said.

