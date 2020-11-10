Bank Note Paper Mill donates Rs 70 lakh to Mysuru Zoo

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 10 2020, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 22:43 ist

Bank Note Paper Mill India, Mysuru, has sponsored Rs 70 lakh for the construction of an enclosure for Orangutan, on the premises of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) in Mysuru.

In the wake of Covid-19, the zoo authorities have decided to take up only necessary development works for the year 2020-21, and the construction of an enclosure for Orangutan is one among them.

Mysuru Zoo will be the only place in India to house Orangutan, which is on the verge of extinction. The animal would be brought from Singapore Zoo, under Animal Exchange Programme. When the zoo sought funds for the same, Bank Note Paper Mill India, Mysuru, came forward to donate Rs 70 lakh, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds

