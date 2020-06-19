Bank sealed down as employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities have sealed down a bank in the city after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

A 32-year-woman, an employee of Syndicate Bank, Saraswathipuram branch, tested positive after she came in contact with her brother. Her brother, a police personnel in Kolar, had visited her house in Ramakrishna Nagar and had stayed here for three days between June 6 and 10. He tested positive for COVID-19 during a test recently.

MCC health officer Dr Jayanth told DH that the employee has no travel history, but, her brother from Kolar, who tested positive, had visited her house a few days back. The bank branch will be sealed down until Monday, as per norms, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “The people who had visited the branch in the last two weeks will be considered as contacts and must be under quarantine for 14 days.”

The DC appealed to the people to register by calling 0821-2423200 or 1077.