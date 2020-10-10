Basavaraj Patil Sedam tests Covid-19 positive

Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society President Basavaraj Patil Sedam tested positive for Covid-19. He is undergoing treatment at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences(GIMS).

Sedam who fell ill at his office near Aiwan-E-Shahi Guest House on Saturday and soon contacted a doctor. When he was tested for Covid-19, the report came back positive for the infection.

In a video clip, the president said he may have caught the virus while on Kalyana Karnataka tour. Hence, those who came in his contact should undergo Covid-19 testing, he appealed.