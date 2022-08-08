Belagavi forest officials deny leopard caught in trap

Belagavi forest officials deny leopard that strayed into city caught in camera trap

Pictures of the leopard reportedly caught in the trap cameras went viral on social media

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 08 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 17:10 ist
Leopard reportedly caught in camera trap of Forest Department at Golf Course in Belagavi. Credit: Special Arrangement

A leopard that strayed into the Belagavi city limits was reportedly caught in a camera trap placed by forest department officials in the premises of the Golf Course in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. However, the officials denied the picture that has been widely shared.

The leopard had attacked a mason labourer, Sidrai Nilajkar, at Jadhav Nagar on Friday. It had disappeared since and efforts to trace it had not yielded results. Officials were unable to lure the leoparf to the cages with bait placed at Jadhav Nagar and Hanuman Nagar.

After reports of the leopard moving around Golf Course, forest officials had placed seven cages with baits and 14 trap cameras.

Pictures of the leopard reportedly caught in the trap cameras went viral on social media.

Range Forest Officer Rakesh Arjunwad denied the leopard was caught in the camera trap. He said the pictures circulating were likely from  elsewhere. We are ascertaining the pictures of cameras placed.

However, residents from areas surrounding Golf Course—Jadhav Nagar  Hanuman Nagar, Vijay Nagar and others—have been asked to remain indoors.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Belagavi
leopard
Karnataka
wildlife

What's Brewing

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

 